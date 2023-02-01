Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Narrow escape for two as car plunges into canal

Ludhiana: Narrow escape for two as car plunges into canal

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 10:45 PM IST

Dharamveer Singh, who lives at Khattra village in Ludhiana, was driving the car and he was accompanied by a,woman who is a resident of Bhikhi

A man and a woman had a narrow escape after their car plunged into a canal after it lost balance while taking a turn near Rara Sahib in Payal on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
A man and a woman had a narrow escape after their car plunged into a canal after it lost balance while taking a turn near Rara Sahib in Payal on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man and a woman had a narrow escape after their car plunged into a canal after it lost balance while taking a turn near Rara Sahib in Payal on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9 pm. The duo was rescued by locals.

Dharamveer Singh, who lives at Khattra village in Ludhiana, was driving the car and he was accompanied by a ,woman who is a resident of Bhikhi. The woman has not been identified yet, police said.

Sharing details, inspector Kuljinder Singh Grewal, station house officer Payal, said that the duo was going towards Rara Sahib from Payal when they lost balance near a sharp turn. Both have been sent to the civil hospital for medical examination, he said, adding the statements of both will be recorded after the medical examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out