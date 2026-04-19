Ludhiana: Narrow escape for workers as truck rams into factory wall

A speeding truck rammed into the boundary wall of a factory near Cheema Chowk in the Transport Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, causing extensive damage but no casualties, police said. The mangled vehicle after the accident near Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the 18-tyre truck first hit a road divider before ploughing into the factory wall.

The impact also knocked down several electricity poles and damaged power meters installed outside nearby premises.

The incident occurred around 2 am, a factor that proved crucial in averting injuries.

Factory representatives said the outcome could have been far more serious had the crash taken place during working hours, when workers are present on the premises.

According to police, oreliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, resulting in the mishap.

“He fled the scene immediately after the crash. A hunt is on to nab him, said a police officer.

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Kumar of Moti Nagar police station said the truck has been seized and further investigation is underway.

No FIR had been registered at the time of filing this report.

Power department officials were called to assess the damage to electrical infrastructure, while the damaged truck remained stranded on the road till around noon, causing temporary disruption to traffic in the area.