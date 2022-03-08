Ludhiana | Neighbour booked for raping mentally-challenged woman

Police booked a man for allegedly raping his 28-year-old mentally-challenged neighbour in Ram Nagar of Bhamian Kalan.

The victim, who is bed ridden due to her illness, was alone at her house at the time of the incident as her mother was out running an errand. The victim’s mother said she saw the accused fleeing from the house just as she was returning home.

Police have lodged a rape case against the accused.

The complainant said she spotted a man making his way out of her house upon returning home from the market on March 4. On entering her house, she found her daughter lying on the bed without her clothes.

Sub inspector Gagandeep Singh said neighbours informed the police that they had seen the accused visiting the house of the victim in absence of her parents on multiple occasions. It is thus suspected that the accused had raped the woman on prior occasions as well.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

Woman raped on the pretext of marriage

The Division number 6 police, meanwhile, booked a man for raping a divorced woman for three years on the pretext of marriage.

In her complaint to police, the 30-year-old victim said she came in contact with the accused, who assured her of marriage, after divorcing her husband back in 2019. She added that he later refused to marry her and even beat her after barging into her house in the wee hours of March 5.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.