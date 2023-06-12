Ludhiana: Nepalese man strangles roommate over 700, held

Police cracked the murder case of a Nepalese man with the arrest of his friend and roommate. The investigation revealed that the deceased had been strangled to death after a dispute of over ₹700.

The accused told police that he had a verbal spat with the victim, Uday Bahadur, 48, over ₹ 700 while they were drinking liquor together on June 2 (iStock)

The accused, who has been identified as Shankar Bahadur, 35, of Alamgir, who is also a Nepalese national, later dumped the body at an isolated area in Sarinh.

During questioning, the accused told police that he had a verbal spat with the victim, Uday Bahadur, 48, over ₹700 while they were drinking liquor together on June 2. He alleged that Uday had first attacked him, but he managed to overpower him and eventually strangled him to death.

Sharing further details, inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer at the Dehlon police station, said police had recovered the unidentified semi-decomposed body on June 7 from Sarinh. Police sent the body to Civil hospital for the postmortem and made an announcement in surrounding areas for the identification.

Meanwhile, Narinder Bahadur of Sherpur, the deceased’s nephew, had contacted the police about his uncle having gone missing on June 2. Later, Narinder Bahadur identified the body.

The inspector added that police rounded up his roommate Shankar Bahadur for questioning after the postmortem report suggested that the man was strangled to death. During questioning, Bahadur confessed his crime.

“The accused told police that he had borrowed ₹700 from Uday Bahadur. On June 2, when they were consuming liquor, Uday Bahadur forced him to return his money. They indulged in a verbal spat. Later, he strangled Uday Bahadur to death and dumped the body at an isolated place,” the inspector said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.

