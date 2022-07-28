Ludhiana | Neuro-intervention procedures life saving in brain stroke patients

Neuro-intervention procedures administered after a brain stroke have proved to be crucial in saving patients from death and disabilities at the nth hour. It is a specialised branch which deals with pinhole treatment of brain diseases such as stroke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a conference on life-saving results of neuro-intervention organised by Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday, it was stated that as many as 708 such procedures have been successfully performed by doctors at CMCH.

The digital subtraction angiography (DSA lab) under the department of neurology at CMCH is a state-of-the-art lab offering round-the-clock emergency endovascular procedures for stroke and brain haemorrhage.

The first neuro-endovascular procedure was performed in the Neuro DSA lab in May 2018, CMC being the only centre in North West India to provide a wide range of neuro-endovascular services. The procedures include diagnostic angiographies, carotid stenting, aneurysm coiling, AVM embolisation and mechanical thrombectomy for ischemic stroke.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He emphasised that more patients in the region should utilise these live-saving procedures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the function, patients who recovered after treatment with these procedures also shared their positive experiences.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal and head, department of neurology, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, vice-president of World Stroke Organization, immediate past president, Indian Stroke Organisation, mentioned that in patients with stroke, the clot can be removed using a stent within 24 hours. This procedure has the potential to reverse the paralysis which occurs in a stroke patient, he said.

Dr Vivek Agarwal, assistant professor, department of neurology, who has been trained in neuro and vascular intervention procedures from PGI, Chandigarh, said “Neuro-intervention is a minimally invasive form of surgery which does not require opening of skull to perform complex brain surgeries. We access minimal incision in the femoral artery in the groin and by catheterisation, we reach the affected cerebral artery to remove the thrombus with extraction devices or close the bleeding point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Rajeshwar, associate professor, department of neurology said stroke patients must reach CMC as early as possible.