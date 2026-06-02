Ludhiana: New mini-book bank launched at Dugri park

A new mini book bank was inaugurated at Bibi Bhani Park in urban estate phase 2, expanding the community-led open library initiative to all phases of urban estate Dugri. With the latest addition, mini book bank boxes are now available in phases 1, 2, 3 and 3A of the township. Citizen-led initiative inspired by open libraries in Canada now operates 11 such facilities across Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The open library box was inaugurated by Amar Singh Chawla, Inderjit Singh Chawla, Sundar Lal Narang, SC Bhardwaj and Babu Amarnath in the presence of residents and project founder principal Paramjit Singh Grewal.The mini book bank initiative was launched in December 2024 by Grewal and his wife, Avinash Kaur, with the installation of an open library box outside their residence in urban estate phase 3. Inspired by similar community libraries in Canada, the couple gradually expanded the project to different locations in the city.

With the installation of the latest box, the initiative now operates 11 open mini libraries across Ludhiana.

The project aims to encourage reading habits and make books easily accessible to the public.

The collection largely comprises books on personal development, social values, literature and other subjects intended to promote positive thinking and lifelong learning.

The libraries function on a community-sharing model. Readers can borrow a book, read it and return it to the box so that others can also benefit from the facility.

Organisers said the initiative is open to everyone and is not associated with any particular religion, political ideology or organisation.Residents welcomed the expansion of the project and said such initiatives help foster a culture of reading and community participation, particularly among children and young readers.