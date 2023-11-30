Ludhiana: New voters can register on Dec 2, 3

In line with the eligibility date of January 1, 2024 for new voters, a special voter registration drive will be conducted by the Election Commission of India, on December 2 and 3, in 14 constituencies across Ludhiana. The initiative is aimed at strengthening democracy by encouraging every eligible youth to become a participant.

Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner cum district election officer, Ludhiana, stated that booth-level officers would be present at polling booths from 10 am to 5 pm on the specified dates. They will address queries and objections from the general public.

Encouraging youth to actively participate in the democratic process, Malik emphasised that eligible individuals who have not yet registered to vote can do so based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024. This ensures that anyone who has missed the chance to register their vote can now register themselves in the photo voter list revision programme.

She further explained that after the deadline of publication of the original photo voter list on the basis of January 1, 2024 criteria, a programme for the revision of list will be conducted from October 27 to December 9. During this period, voters will be permitted to register four times in a year, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Malik provided details on the documentation required for registration, including Aadhaar card, driving license, MGNREGA card, health insurance card, bank/post office passbook, service identity card, PAN card, pension documents, smart card, passport, and any other relevant proof.

For the convenience of the public, the Election Commission of India has facilitated online applications through the website www.voters.eci.gov.in and the voter helpline mobile app. Additionally, information related to voting can be obtained by calling toll-free number 1950.

