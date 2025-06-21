Search
Ludhiana: Newly-wed found hanging, hunt on for in-laws

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2025 08:34 AM IST

A 19-year-old newly-wed woman was found hanging in her room at her in-laws’ house in Kangarwal village of Sahnewal. Married just two months ago to a resident of Kangarwal village, the deceased’s family alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws for not fulfilling dowry demands.

The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 80 and 61(2) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

Her father, a native of Lodhipur village in Arwal district of Bihar, has filed his complaint with the police, alleging that his daughter was being physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws from the early days of her marriage.

According to the police, the woman’s family claimed that the in-laws were constantly pressuring her for more dowry, and when their demands were not met, they allegedly assaulted her and subjected her to regular abuse.

The deceased’s elder sister received a distressing phone call from the in-laws, stating that she had died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room. However, the victim’s family has rejected the suicide claim, alleging that she was killed and then hanged to make it appear as a suicide.

The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 80 and 61(2) of the BNS, related to dowry death, and criminal conspiracy against four accused—husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and another relative.

Assistant sub-inspector Ram Murti, the investigating officer, said a case was registered based on the father’s complaint. He said a thorough investigation was underway. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

