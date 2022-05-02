Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday.
The accused kidnapped the newly wed couple from Ramgarh Sivia village of Raikot, and took them to Bishanpura village, where they thrashed them and left them injured. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital.
Police have arrested the woman’s father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim’s mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the groom’s sister, Arshdeep Kaur of Raikot, who said her brother, Jugraj Singh had married Amanjot Kaur of Bishanpura on April 5 against the will of her family.
“The couple were visiting me on Saturday, when the accused turned up there and kidnapped them, “ she said.
Assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police carried out a raid at the accused’s house, but they had already fled after thrashing the couple, and the villagers had taken them to the hospital. A case has been registered under Sections 365 ( whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Couple in live-in relationship thrashed by woman’s husband, relatives
The accused are Jaswinder Singh, his father Harjinder Singh, their relative Manga Singh of Zeera and their aide, who is yet to be identified.
The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, 28, of City Garden Colony, said, “I have been living with a married woman for six months. On April 26, when we were going to the market her husband and other relatives intercepted our way and assaulted us with sharp-edged weapons.”
Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Daba police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.
Mohali’s Posh city residents left sweating as PSPCL cuts power after builder’s failure to pay bills
Amid soaring temperatures, as many as 70 families in Posh city, Sector 91/92 near Chapar Chiri, are living without power as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over three months. PSPCL disconnected power at the Posh city, owned by builder Sushil Dhara, as ₹1.86 lakh of the ₹4.40 lakh bill was found pending on Sunday afternoon.
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from Tewari's Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh. Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit. In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.
Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening. A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.
PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute. Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology's Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
