Ludhiana: NGT slaps 10k fine each on MC, LIT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed ₹10,000 fines on each of the municipal corporation (MC) and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for failing to follow its orders in tow cases, officials said. The next hearing is scheduled for October 4. (HT File)

They added that the penalty was imposed on the MC in connection with an ongoing case related to the green belt near Lodhi Club.

The petition which led to the hearings is regarding the installation of inter-locking tiles.

The NGT noted that the applicant, Kapil Dev, highlighted that the land in question was designated as a ‘park’ in the city’s master plan.

The tribunal said that despite its order pronounced on September 2, the MC commissioner has not submitted the approved layout plan showing the status of this land.

Submit master plan within two weeks, NGT tells MC chief

The NGT has again ordered the MC commissioner to submit the approved layout plan or the master plan within two weeks, along with the payment the ₹10,000 fine. The next hearing is scheduled for October 4.

In another petition against the MC, it was alleged that despite an NGT order, the MC and LIT continued to install solid inter-locking tiles in prohibited areas.

In its response, the MC said it had decided to use perforated tiles in non-walking areas after approval from their technical advisory committee.

The LIT failed to submit a compliance report and requested more time. The NGT granted them a week, subject to the payment of a ₹10,000 fine.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 3.