Ludhiana| NHAI starts work to bring dust pollution under control
A day after dust pollution was highlighted, NHAI authorities swung into action and sprinkled the construction site and slips roads with water in Ludhiana on Wednesday
A day after it was highlighted that dust pollution due to the ongoing construction of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project is shooting up the air quality index (AQI) in the city, the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action and sprinkled the construction site and slips roads with water on Wednesday.
Project director of the elevated road project Krishan Sachdeva said, “We had carried out extensive sprinkling at the spots where construction is taking place. Besides, we have intensified sprinkling on Bharat Nagar Chowk and Aarti Chowk from where the complaints of dust pollution were being reported.”
Residents demand slip road
However, residents said sprinkling of water was not enough and the road construction company should build a proper slip road to prevent residents from suffering a bumpy ride.
A resident of Dr Sham Singh Road, Sunil Vinayak, said, “It is negligence on the part of authorities concerned. They did not make slip roads to ensure smooth traffic flow. Also, signage boards have not been installed for right routes, making it difficult for outside commuters. Haphazardly parked vehicles add to the chaos.”
A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Rishab Khanna, said, “I travel from this part of the stretch three times a day. Never have I seen sprinkling happening or noted its effects. To top it, all the speeding buses and trucks leave behind a trail of dust from Aarti Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk. Today, the authorities were seen in action carrying out sprinkling on the edges to settle the dust. Only a properly laid out slip could provide a solution from this menace.”
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
