Ludhiana, no city for two-wheelers

A day after the city ranked fifth in National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) 2021 data on road mishap fatality rate, in depth analysis revealed that the city roads are no place for two-wheeler riders — who made up a big chunk of the deaths last year.

Of the 380 road mishap deaths reported in 2021 in the city, 100 involved people commuting on two-wheelers — which is 26.31% of the total deaths. The data also showed that the 18 two-wheeler riders had suffered injuries in road accidents last year.

Casualties in road mishaps. (HT )

The demographic was followed by truck drivers and their assistants, with a total of 77 of them losing their lives in road mishaps last year. Accidents also left 55 other truck drivers injured.

The number of commuters using SUVs and other cars to have lost their lives in road mishaps stood at 75, while their injury count was relatively high at 66. Most of the mishaps involving the demographic were reported on national highways.

A painful reminder

Speaking about the latest revelations, the joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) said that a significant number of the casualties reported are avoidable if they began following the traffic rules.

“Overspeeding, drunk driving, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets are the main reasons behind the most casualties,” he said, adding that the police have carried out multiple special drives to encourage people to follow traffic rules and wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers, avoid unnecessary overtaking and driving at high speeds.

Notably, a nine-year-old girl and her 13-year old brother lost their lives, while their parents were left injured after a speeding mini-truck on June 16 hit their scooter outside Basti Jodhewal police station. The truck driver escaped the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi, meanwhile, said unrequired cuts in the road dividers also contributed to the road mishaps, adding that most city roads have no space for pedestrians and cyclists.

A canter truck that hit another heavy vehicle after crossing over the road divider at National Highway near Kanganwal had also claimed the lives of two other youths while leaving another injured on June 10 this year.

A total of 11 passengers and bus staffers also died in road mishaps last year, while five suffered injuries. Similarly, 23 tractor-trolley riders and three-wheeler occupants each, 10 cyclists and three rickshaw pullers lost their lives on the road. The remaining casualties were commuters using other miscellaneous vehicles.

In an interesting stat, however, no pedestrian deaths were reported in the city in 2021.

