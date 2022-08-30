Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country

Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country

Updated on Aug 30, 2022 03:09 AM IST

National Crime Record Bureau data showed a 4.72% increase Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate from 2020’s numbers

At 77.2%, Ludhiana’s fatality rate in road mishaps fifth-highest in country (HT Filr)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)

Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s capital city was placed third with 89%, while Asansol in West Bengal came in fourth with 86.7%.

Nagpur, Maharashtra, followed Ludhiana on the list in sixth place with a fatality rate of 76.6%.

The bureau findings also showed a 4.72% increase in the fatality rate for Ludhiana from 2020’s numbers.

The city, as per the date, witnessed 478 road mishaps in 2021, in which 380 people lost their lives with as many as 169 persons suffering injuries. The same is a significant increase from the 281 people who lost their lives in a total of 388 road accidents in 2020. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.

Overspeeding emerges as leading cause

According to a study by traffic police officials, over-speeding by vehicles is the major cause of road accidents, followed by drunk driving.

Traffic police had identified 45 black points in the city, but no substantial efforts were made to help improve traffic management here.

National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi said laws have failed to act as a deterrent for the public, adding that the data suggests that the police have failed to punish drunk driving and overspeeding.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh, meanwhile, said that the police have been working hard to minimise the road mishaps, pointing out that most fatal accidents occurred on highways.

“In the city, no such major road mishap has happened. On the city’s inner roads, meanwhile, not wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler is the major reason behind the road and strict action is being taken against the same,” he added.

