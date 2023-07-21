Ludhiana: No consensus at UCPMA meeting

As the tussle between the office bearers and group of members of the United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) had reached the Company Law Board, no consensus on the proposal to hold elections for the post of President could be reached on Friday.

Members of United Cycle and Parts Manufactures Association during annual general meeting at UCPMA house in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The matter will come up before the Board on August 21.

UCPMA President DS Chawla had moved a proposal to hold elections of the UCPMA only for the post of President.

The other factions have condemned the proposal calling it as unfair.

Those opposing the move are saying that the passing of the proposal will create an arbitrary rule in the largest association of the state.

The office bearers opposing the movie had moved the Company Law Board.

Today as the General House meeting of UCPMA was held, it was decided that hr proposal can’t be moved as the matter is pending before the Company Law Board.

The UCPMA elections for various posts are scheduled to be held in September.

