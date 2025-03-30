Ludhiana: No funds for 30-year-old library in Rose Garden revamp project; MP Arora assures resolution

Not even a single new book purchased in the library situated in Rose Garden after 1985. While the ₹8.80-crore redevelopment project of Rose Garden was inaugurated on Friday by MP Sanjeev Arora, an important part of the park and its public library remains in a state of neglect. Built in 1985, the library is in poor condition, with damp walls, broken furniture, and nearly 5,500 books left to decay. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Built in 1985, the library is in poor condition, with damp walls, broken furniture, and nearly 5,500 books left to decay. Despite being a valuable space for readers, the library was not included in the large-scale redevelopment project.

According to the library’s storekeeper, the building has multiple leakages, and during the rainy season, water enters the library, damaging books. Even the water cooler is non-functional and has been lying unused for years. The lights and bulbs do not work, making the space dark and uninviting. Shockingly, no new books have been purchased in the last three decades.

Davinder, a regular visitor, said, “The library is closed most of the time. Even when it is open, people don’t come due to the damaged furniture and outdated books. The government should preserve libraries, as there are already very few reading spaces left in the city.”

Many visitors expressed disappointment that while funds were spent on beautifying the park, no attention was given to reviving the library. Residents are now urging the Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to restore it.

MP Sanjeev Arora, addressing the concerns, said that while crores have been spent on renovating Rose Garden, the library would not be ignored. He assured that a separate estimate would be made for its restoration.

He further added that the park’s renovation includes upgraded infrastructure, enhanced lighting, and improved landscaping with 250 ornamental poles and 13 varieties of roses, 50 types of traditional trees, and ornamental plants.

Sonia Bhandhari, library incharge rose garden said, “We have around 15- 20 students every day and senior citizens also visited everyday. We have around 23-25 newspapers and 4-5 magazines. I have already written to the MC Commissioner regarding the poor condition of the library”.

While the park is set for a major transformation, residents now hope that the library too will get the attention it deserves.