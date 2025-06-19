Ludhiana: No indoor stadium affects volleyball training at SCD college

The volleyball players at SCD Government College are facing a tough serve, not from opponents, but from the weather. Despite recently acquiring the advanced total attack volleyball pitching machine to enhance players’ training, the equipment remains largely unused due to the absence of an indoor stadium. With monsoon rains lashing the region, outdoor practice has become nearly impossible, leaving players frustrated and their training incomplete. A volleyball pitching machine lying unused for want of indoor stadium in Ludhiana’s SCD Government College. (Manish/HT)

The high-end machine, designed with the help of international and collegiate coaches, was received last month. It can deliver jump serves at speeds of up to 90 mph and simulate real-match scenarios with pinpoint accuracy. It was expected to revolutionise volleyball practice at the college, but instead of powering up performance, the machine is gathering dust during monsoon.

Coach Gurjot Singh said, “We have approached the authorities multiple times asking for an indoor stadium. Till now, there’s been no sign of progress. The rain disrupts regular practice. It is affecting the players’ growth.”

Players, too, are disheartened. One athlete said, “Every time it rains, we lose two to three practice sessions, which is a big setback. Several states offer top-class infrastructure, and we are expected to compete while training in the open. How is that fair?”

At the same time, SCD college’s players have managed to shine. Jasjodh Singh was recently picked up for ₹14.75 lakh in Prime Volleyball League Season Four- the highest in North India, while another player, Preet Karan, bagged ₹5.25 lakh. Coach Gurjot Singh said, “These players have achieved this much without adequate facilities. Imagine what they could do with an indoor stadium.”

Principal Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu confirmed that the college has already forwarded a proposal for the construction of an indoor stadium. “A multipurpose hall will be constructed for all the indoor games. The government has acknowledged the request and directed the PWD to prepare the estimate. We are hopeful,” he said.