Ludhiana: No major impact of Bains brothers for Congress

Former MLAs and brothers Simarjeet Singh and Balwinder Singh Bains failed to make any significant contribution to the win of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Warring trailed from Ludhiana South constituency, while getting some lead from the Atam Nagar assembly segment, both constituencies said to be bastions of Bains brothers. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi got 19,289 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranijt Singh Dhillon got 4,939 votes from the segment. (HT File)

Simarjeet Singh, who is out on bail in a rape case, and Balwinder Singh, who is a member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC), joined the Congress in presence of former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav just before the elections. The Bains brothers had merged their Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) into the Congress. The Congress faced resentment for inducting the Bains brothers into the party, resulting in the ousting of various leaders, including councilor Parvinder Singh Lapran.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Warring managed to garner 32,982 votes from the Ludhiana South assembly segment, a strong bastion of Balwinder Singh Bains, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu led with 37,378 votes. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi got 19,289 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranijt Singh Dhillon got 4,939 votes from the segment.

From Atam Nagar, which sent Simarjeet Singh Bains to state assembly twice, Warring got a lead with 30,696 votes. AAP’s Pappi got 25,600 votes and Bittu secured 22,753 votes. Dhillon received a cold response and could only manage 6,060 votes.

The Bains brothers, along with Warring, held a roadshow in the constituencies before the polls.

In the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the Bains brothers lost their seats. Balwinder Singh had managed only 11,906 votes, while AAP’s Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna emerged as the winner with 43,811 votes. Congress candidate Ishwarjot Cheema managed to get 15,604 votes from the Ludhiana South constituency.

Simarjeet Singh Bains lost his seat to AAP’s Kulwant Singh Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections. Bains got only 12,720 votes while Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal managed 28,247 votes. Sidhu won with 44,601 votes.