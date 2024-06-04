 Ludhiana: No major impact of Bains brothers for Congress - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: No major impact of Bains brothers for Congress

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Warring managed to garner 32,982 votes from the Ludhiana South assembly segment, a strong bastion of Balwinder Singh Bains, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu led with 37,378 votes

Former MLAs and brothers Simarjeet Singh and Balwinder Singh Bains failed to make any significant contribution to the win of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Warring trailed from Ludhiana South constituency, while getting some lead from the Atam Nagar assembly segment, both constituencies said to be bastions of Bains brothers.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi got 19,289 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranijt Singh Dhillon got 4,939 votes from the segment. (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi got 19,289 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranijt Singh Dhillon got 4,939 votes from the segment. (HT File)

Simarjeet Singh, who is out on bail in a rape case, and Balwinder Singh, who is a member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC), joined the Congress in presence of former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav just before the elections. The Bains brothers had merged their Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) into the Congress. The Congress faced resentment for inducting the Bains brothers into the party, resulting in the ousting of various leaders, including councilor Parvinder Singh Lapran.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Warring managed to garner 32,982 votes from the Ludhiana South assembly segment, a strong bastion of Balwinder Singh Bains, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu led with 37,378 votes. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi got 19,289 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranijt Singh Dhillon got 4,939 votes from the segment.

From Atam Nagar, which sent Simarjeet Singh Bains to state assembly twice, Warring got a lead with 30,696 votes. AAP’s Pappi got 25,600 votes and Bittu secured 22,753 votes. Dhillon received a cold response and could only manage 6,060 votes.

The Bains brothers, along with Warring, held a roadshow in the constituencies before the polls.

In the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the Bains brothers lost their seats. Balwinder Singh had managed only 11,906 votes, while AAP’s Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna emerged as the winner with 43,811 votes. Congress candidate Ishwarjot Cheema managed to get 15,604 votes from the Ludhiana South constituency.

Simarjeet Singh Bains lost his seat to AAP’s Kulwant Singh Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections. Bains got only 12,720 votes while Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal managed 28,247 votes. Sidhu won with 44,601 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: No major impact of Bains brothers for Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement