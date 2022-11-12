Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Nostalgia in the air as Punjab education minister returns to alma mater as chief guest

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:45 AM IST

There was a wave of nostalgia in the air as cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains returned to his alma mater, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in BRS Nagar, as the chief guest of its annual function on Friday

Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains (centre) in attendance at the annual function of Sacred Heart School in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana

Speaking at the function, Bains said the formative years he spent in Ludhiana paved the way for him to become the youngest cabinet minister in the state.

Reminiscing his school days, he said, “During my childhood days, people used to make fun of me when I told them about joining politics. it is a fulfilling experience to be back at my school after achieving my dream.”

The minister, who holds portfolios including education, geology and jails, said, “After competing my graduation from the Panjab University Regional Centre here, I first started practising at district courts in Ludhiana. I believe the city has great scope to become the educational and technological hub of the state.”

Looking back at his humble beginnings, he said, “My parents went beyond their means to provide the best education to me and I credit them for my success. There were times when they even struggled to pay my fees”

“It is my firm belief that every social problem, including corruption, can be eradicated through education. My aim is to bring government schools in Punjab at par with those in Delhi,” said the minister, while adding that students should take inspiration from lives of personalities like Bhagat Singh and APJ Abdul Kalam who changed the course history through their hard work and intellect.

Bains was also the chief guest at the PU regional centre’s alumni meet, from he graduated in law. He announced a grant of 10 lakh for infrastructure development of the centre.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
