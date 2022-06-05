Ludhiana | Now, all police stations to maintain visitors’ logbook

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police officers privy to the development say the step will help bolster security at police stations, keep tabs on the footfall, and analyse the nature of complaints being registered.
Police officers privy to the development say the step will help bolster security at police stations, keep tabs on the footfall, and analyse the nature of complaints being registered (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Visitors will no longer be allowed to simply barge into police stations, but will have to fill in their particulars and state the reason for their visit in the logbook kept at the entrance before they are granted an audience with the officers concerned.

Police officers privy to the development say the step will help bolster security at police stations, keep tabs on the footfall, and analyse the nature of complaints being registered. All those stopping at the police station will have to enter their name, address and contact number, reason for visit, time of visit and the official they want to meet in the entry register kept at the main gate before they will be allowed to step inside.

Earlier, only staff at the office of the commissioner of police had to jot down visitors’ details. So far, the entrance logbooks have been introduced at a few police stations, but soon all 29 stations and other wings of the Ludhiana police commissionerate will follow suit.

Sentries at the police stations have been directed to ensure all visitors fill the requisite details.

However, some police officials have called it a “pointless exercise.” An officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Complainants do not visit alone, they always throng to the police station in groups. Both complainants and the accused are often accompanied by their neighbours, friends and relatives.

Another official, on condition of anonymity, said, “All people coming to the station to file a case will write ‘lodging complaint’ in the register, making analysis impossible.

“Many people visit the police station in distress or when there is an emergency. Is it right to insist that they fill the details before entering?”

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, Basti Jodhewal station house officer, said, “On the directions of seniors, an entry register has been kept on the main gate, and visitors are being asked to fill it.”

