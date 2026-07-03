Ludhiana: Number plate cloned, retired AIG’s SUV gets challan for triple riding

In a bizarre case of vehicle identity theft, a retired Punjab Police officer received an online traffic challan for triple riding after unidentified persons allegedly cloned the registration number of his SUV and affixed it to a motorcycle.

Further inquiry revealed that the motorcycle was allegedly fitted with a fake registration plate bearing the number assigned to AIG’s Hyundai Creta. (HT File)

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Retired assistant inspector general (AIG, intelligence) Ratan Singh Brar, a resident of Thakur Colony on Pakhowal Road, recently received an online traffic challan of ₹1,297 against his Hyundai Creta. The challan left him perplexed as it had been issued for triple riding—an offence that could not possibly involve his four-wheeler.

On verifying the challan details, Brar found that it had been issued on January 22 by traffic police ASI Talwinder Singh against a motorcycle carrying three riders. Further inquiry revealed that the motorcycle was allegedly fitted with a fake registration plate bearing the number assigned to Brar’s Hyundai Creta.

Suspecting that his vehicle registration number had been cloned, Brar approached the city police and lodged a complaint on May 12.

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{{^usCountry}} Following an inquiry, the Sadar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 318(4), 336(2), and 341(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery and related offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an inquiry, the Sadar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 318(4), 336(2), and 341(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery and related offences. {{/usCountry}}

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In his complaint, Brar alleged that unknown persons had fraudulently used his vehicle’s registration number to evade detection and legal action for traffic violations. He maintained that neither he nor his SUV had any connection with the challaned motorcycle.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Tarsem Singh of the Sadar police station said efforts are underway to identify the motorcycle and trace those responsible for using the fake registration plate.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused. We are trying to locate the motorcycle on which the complainant’s registration number was being used,” the officer said.

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Police said CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined to identify the suspects and establish how long the cloned registration number had been in use.