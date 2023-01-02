Ludhiana: Office bearers of housing society booked after 26-yr-old dies in road mishap

A day after a 26-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a road accident around 10 days ago, police have booked office bearers of Bhagya Home Society, a private residential colony on Rahon Road, for causing death by negligence.

According to police, members of the housing society had not installed sign boards or reflectors ahead of speed breakers in the colony, due to which the deceased lost balance, fell off his bike and sustained injuries.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, 26, of Model Colony, Jagirpur. He was studying for IELTS as he wanted to settle abroad. His father, Naresh Kumar, is a sub-inspector with Punjab Police.

The deceased’s brother Rakesh Kumar said Rajesh had left the house on his motorcycle on December 20 to buy groceries. When he did not return home for a long time, Rakesh called his brother. An unidentified man answered the call and told him that his brother had met with an accident and was lying unconscious. The man told them that Rajesh lost his balance on the speed-breakers and fell on the road.

He was rushed to hospital, where he battled for life for at least 11 days. On December 31, he succumbed to the injuries.

Head constable Ravinder Kumar from Tibba police station said the family stated in their complaint that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the office bearers of the society. “The society had built speed breakers, but did not install a sign board or reflectors to alert the commuters. Due to this, Rajesh could not see the speed breakers and lost balance over his bike,” the complaint states.

An FIR under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.