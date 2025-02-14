Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Officials told to take NOCs in advance for water supply project

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2025 06:44 AM IST

As the designing works are going on under the first phase of the project, NOCs are being obtained in advance so that there is no delay later

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has directed officials of various departments to obtain the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) well in advance for the World Bank-funded canal-based water supply project in the city.

Under the first phase of the project, a world-class water treatment plant has to be established at Bilga village (near Sahnewal) and a pipeline has to be installed for supplying treated water to the city. (HT File)

The MC commissioner chaired a meeting of the project monitoring committee at the MC Zone D office on Thursday. Civic body officials said NOCs of different departments were required before starting the civil works. As the designing works are going on under the first phase of the project, NOCs are being obtained in advance so that there is no delay later.

Under the first phase of the project, a world-class water treatment plant (WTP) has to be established in Bilga village (near Sahnewal) and a pipeline has to be installed for supplying treated water to the city.

The MC commissioner said regular meetings of the project monitoring committee are being held to expedite the works. Officials of various concerned departments, including forest, BSNL, drainage department, etc, were present in the meeting. Chief dngineer Ravinder Garg, superintending engineer (projects) Parul Goyal, staff of water utility company and contractor were also present in the meeting.

