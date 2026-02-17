Ludhiana: Open garbage dumping turns Focal Point road into health hazard

A stretch of road in the Focal Point industrial area of Ludhiana has slowly turned into an open dumping ground, leaving residents and workers to navigate through foul smell and scattered waste amid growing health concerns every single day. What should have been a busy and functional industrial zone now presents a disturbing picture of negligence, with heaps of garbage lying unattended along the roadside. Heaps of garbage lying openly on the roadside at Focal Point in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The accumulated waste has created unhygienic conditions, attracting stray animals and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. With changing weather conditions and intermittent rainfall, the stench intensifies, making it nearly impossible for commuters to pass without covering their faces. Locals fear that the situation is not just about cleanliness anymore; it is about public health and the safety of their families.

Susheel Kumar, a resident, said the roadside garbage dump has been there for a long time and continues to cause daily hardship. He said the foul smell is unbearable, and mosquitoes hover constantly around the waste, bringing the risk of various diseases. He expressed particular concern for children, stating that they have to cross the same filthy stretch of road every day on their way to school. According to him, it is heartbreaking to see young children forced to walk past rotting garbage and polluted surroundings just to attend classes.

Manjot Singh, who commutes daily through the area for work, said the garbage pile is growing instead of being cleared. He said that during the rainy season, the smell becomes even more intense, and passing through the road feels like a struggle. He added that the worsening condition reflects a complete lack of monitoring and timely waste collection.

Raju, a shopkeeper in the vicinity, said the garbage dump has become a constant source of inconvenience for everyone in the area. He said residents feel helpless because, despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been implemented. People are forced to tolerate the unpleasant environment every day.

When contacted, MC’s additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said action would be taken at the earliest and a team would be sent to inspect and address the issue.