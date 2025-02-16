Ludhiana: Opened 2 months ago, health facility yet to draw patients

Inaugurated two months ago, the urban community health centre (UCHC) in the Civil Surgeon office complex here has failed to draw patients. The outpatient department (OPD) hardly sees around five daily patients and the 10-bedded facility hasn’t seen any admission yet. The recently opened urban community health centre in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

The health centre was inaugurated on December 7 by health minister Dr Balbir Singh a few days before the code of conduct for the urban local bodies’ election came into force. The building of the health centre had come up long back in 2014 and had been used to as offices for various health officials.

According to a senior health official, requesting anonymity, the reason behind the health centre’s failure to draw patients is its location. “The free medical facilities provided here are availed mostly by low-income groups. The locality where this health centre is situated houses people mostly from well-off families who prefer going to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) instead, which is hardly a couple of km away,” he said.

The health centre doesn’t have any specialist. The staff include three medical officers and three nurses working around the clock in three shifts. The day shift (8am-2pm) also has a house surgeon.

The two-bed emergency room doesn’t have any oxygen facility, which is very critical in many emergencies.

The main gate of the health centre is also locked which, some officials claim, gives the impression that the facility is not functional. Health officials had earlier maintained the main gate was locked as people visiting the adjacent market would park their vehicles on the health centre premises.

When asked about the reason behind dismal response from people, civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra said, “We are providing required facilities to the people. This remains open all the time.”