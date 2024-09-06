Ludhiana: Opposition parties protest hike in petrol, diesel and electricity rates

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ludhiana Urban, BJP and the Congress staged protests at various locations against the Punjab government’s recent hike in petrol, diesel, and electricity rates. Congress leaders staging a protest against the increase in petrol, diesel and electricity rates by the Punjab government in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The SAD Ludhiana Urban group climbed onto carts to draw attention to the hardships faced by the people due to the price increases. Party leaders and workers raised slogans against the government and demanded an immediate rollback of the hikes. They also burned an effigy of the government to express their anger.

Speaking at the protest, party leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, and Bobby Garcha said that even after almost three years, they are still trying to wake up the “sleeping” government. They criticized the AAP government’s policies, saying that every section of the state is already struggling, and now the increased rates of petrol, diesel, and electricity will worsen the situation. They added that this will lead to a rise in the prices of essential goods.

The leaders accused the government of increasing the public’s difficulties instead of easing them.

Other notable members present at the protest included RPS Dhaliwal, Narinder Pal Singh Makkar, Jagjit Singh Arora.

Meanwhile, district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman strongly condemned the VAT increase on petrol and diesel. He called the price hikes an “unprecedented burden” on the public and farmers, urging the government to reverse the decision immediately. Dhiman criticized the government’s financial management and called for a reduction in its advertising expenses instead of burdening the common man.

However, the Congress party also staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner office and raised slogans against the AAP government for putting additional burden on the common man.