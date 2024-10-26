Ludhiana: Out on bail, man robs 7L from Jalandhar trader

The Daresi police booked ‘notorious’ offender Rishav Benipal, alias Nanu, who is currently out on bail, and his aides for allegedly robbing ₹3 lakh and extorting ₹4 lakh from a Jalandhar trader, officials said. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Central Town, Ludhiana, said he was travelling back Jalandhar in his Toyota Fortuner SUV with his driver, Raj Kumar, and friend, Kanishk Gupta, when the accused intercepted their vehicle in a Hyundai Creta car. (HT Photo)

They said the incident unfolded after Nanu reportedly lost ₹3 lakh while gambling with the victim, Ajay Kumar, in the Division Number 3 area.

The three aides were identified as Ishant Chhatwal, Daman Khurana and Mayank Khanna.

Police said four other accused are yet to be identified.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Central Town, said he was travelling back Jalandhar in his Toyota Fortuner SUV with his driver, Raj Kumar, and friend, Kanishk Gupta, when the accused intercepted their vehicle in a Hyundai Creta car.

He alleged that Nanu and his aides snatched Kanishk’s licensed revolver and a bag containing ₹3 lakh. He alleged the accused held them captive at gunpoint and threatened to kill them.

The accused demanded an additional ₹15 lakh from him and he called his friend, Harmeet Singh, who transferred ₹4 lakh to Nanu’s aide Mayank Khanna. They were then allowed to leave and later informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP North) Davinder Chaudhary said the investigation revealed the victim and accused had come to Ludhiana to set bets on card games.

During the game, Nanu lost ₹3 lakh to Ajay, who then wanted to leave with his winnings. Nanu demanded another round but Ajay refused. This led to the incident. The ACP added, “The accused drove the victims towards South City. After the additional ₹4 lakh was handed over, the accused fled the scene.”

A case was registered under sections 304, 310(4), 310 (5), 308 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.