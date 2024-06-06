Ludhiana: Out on bail, Shiv Sena leader’s son arrested for attempt to murder

Slug: 10-kg gold robbery case The accused was on the run for the past three years. (HT File)

Out on bail in a 10-kg gold robbery case, Rajan Baba alias Rajan Giri, son of Shiv Sena leader Kashmir Giri, was arrested again by Khanna police in an attempt to murder case on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged against the accused in 2021 for attempting a murder bid on an employee of a parking lot contractor.

The accused was on the run for the past three years.

An FIR was lodged against Rajan of Khanna, his brother Monu and several others on March 28, 2021, following the complaint of Anil Kumar Sharma of Jagat colony. In his complaint Anil stated that his son Nikhil was present at the parking lot when the accused turned up there and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon following an old rivalry.

The victim was rushed to civil hospital. Sensing his critical condition he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The City 2 police station had lodged an FIR under sections 307, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of IPC against Rajan, his brother Monu and 10 others.

ASI Harnek Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused was on the run. On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused from Khanna following a tip-off.

Rajan is facing multiple cases.

On March 7, Rajan was arrested by Delhi Police for his alleged role in robbing 10-kg gold from the employees of a Ludhiana-based jeweller when they were in Delhi.

The case dates back to July 10, 2023, when Rajan and his three aides had allegedly robbed 10 gold bricks valued at ₹6 crore from the jeweller’s employees by impersonating them as central GST department officers. The robbery had taken place in Rani Bagh of northwest Delhi.

Eight days after the crime, Delhi Police had arrested the jeweller’s 42-year-old friend who had allegedly orchestrated the crime in collusion with Rajan, who was an employee of the jeweller.

The court had later declared Rajan a proclaimed offender.

The accused’s father, Kashmir Giri, was also arrested in 2021 by the Khanna police for allegedly faking a murderous attack on himself with the intent to get more security.