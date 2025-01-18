Ludhiana: Over 2k take entrance test for Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya

The entrance examination for Class 6 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, was conducted on Saturday at 11 designated centers across the district. The test, crucial for the 2025-26 academic session, witnessed active participation despite the challenges. The entrance examination for Class 6 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, was conducted at 11 centres across Ludhiana on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu principal Nishi Goel of shared details about the examination process. She credited the seamless execution to the leadership of the district administration, district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan, and the cooperation of principals from the participating schools.

According to principal Goel, a total of 2,860 students had registered for the entrance exam, out of which 2,405 appeared on the day of the test. The selection process aims to admit 80 students from the district’s 11 blocks, making the competition intense and highly anticipated.

The examination was conducted at 11 centres, including Government Senior Secondary School Multipurpose (Boys), Ludhiana; Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Bharat Nagar Chowk; Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Pakhowal; GSSS, Halwara; GSSS, Jagraon; GSSS, Sidhwan Bet; GSSS, Dehlon; GSSS, Samrala; GSSS, Machhiwara; GSSS, Doraha; and GSSS, Raikot.