Ludhiana: Parks in poor state, says Congress’ Dewan

Highlighting “poor” condition of several parks, senior Congress leader and former District Congress Committee (Urban) president Pawan Dewan has called for proper care of the green belts in the city. He said residents who visit these parks for morning and evening walks are facing inconvenience due to lack of maintenance and unhygienic surroundings. Dewan said the MC often makes tall claims about improving civic facilities, but the ground reality tells a different story (HT File)

Dewan said the situation is particularly bad at Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar and parks in Shastri Nagar and nearby areas. He pointed out that heaps of garbage and filth can be seen in Leisure Valley, which is located right next to the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office. “If a park close to the MC office is not being maintained properly, then one can imagine the state of parks in other parts of the city,” he remarked.

“Parks are meant to provide clean and green spaces for people, especially senior citizens and children. Due to poor upkeep, visitors are being forced to walk amidst garbage and neglected lawns,” he said.

Dewan said the MC often makes tall claims about improving civic facilities, but the ground reality tells a different story. He urged the civic body to focus on basic services, such as sanitation and park maintenance so that residents can get a healthy environment.

He also appealed to MC officials to ensure regular cleaning, upkeep of green belts and timely removal of garbage from parks across the city.

When contacted, Kirpal Singh, junior engineer, MC horticulture wing, said, “Officials are putting untiring efforts into maintaining each and every park. After receiving complaints, we surely take action.”