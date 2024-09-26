Ludhiana: PAU club wins handball in U14, U17 boys’ group

Various district-level sports events were held as part of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan contest, including basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, badminton, powerlifting, weightlifting, athletics, hockey, handball, football, kho-kho, judo, kabaddi, and volleyball smashing. Hockey players in action during in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In athletics U-17 boys, Hari Nandan won the 200m event, Gagandeep Singh (Raikot) secured first place in the triple jump, Japjot Singh won the javelin throw, and Atisya Jain stood first in the 110m hurdles. Kulveer Ram topped the 200m race U-21 group, Mohit Mangat (Sudhar) won the 800m run, Sachin Kumar claimed victory in 5,000m. Gurnoor Singh led the triple jump, and Gurmeet Singh finished first in the 110m hurdles.

In the 21-30 age group, Rajbir Singh (MCL) won the 200m race, Ranjot Singh (MCL) led the 800m, Gurvinder Singh (Maloud) secured top spot in the 5,000m run, and Anand secured first place in the 110m hurdles. In the 31-40 group, Ankur Handa (Khanna) won the 200m run, Harpreet Singh finished first in the 400m run, and Jagdev Singh (Khanna) topped the 800m run.

At PAU, the handball contest of U-14 and U-17 boys’ finals saw the PAU club team emerge victorious. In kho-kho, the Coaching Center Jawahar Nagar team won both the U-14 and U-17 boys’ finals.

In judo, U-17 girls saw victories from Sania (36kg, BVM School), Namrata (40kg, IPS School), Manvi (44kg, Indo Canadian), Chanchal (48kg), and Sukriti Mittal (52kg, BVM School). Among U-17 boys, Arshdeep Singh (45kg), Yuvraj (50kg, BVM School), Gulshan (55kg, Saraswati School), and Gautam Sharma (60kg, BVM School) all secured first place, with Arjun (Police DAV School) winning the 66kg category.

USPC Jain Public School triumphed in the U-17 boys’ volleyball finals, and in kabaddi National Style. Raniya’s team won the U-17 boys’ competition, while Indo Canadian School secured first place in the U-21 finals.