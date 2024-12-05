Menu Explore
Ludhiana: PAU invites applications for innovative farmer awards 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 05, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the farmers of the state for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2025.” The farmers will be honoured during the PAU Kisan Mela in March 2025 for excelling in agriculture, horticulture and allied enterprises.

The farmers will be honoured during the PAU Kisan Mela in March 2025 for excelling in agriculture, horticulture and allied enterprises. (HT File)
Divulging details, director of extension education MS Bhullar said the Chief Minister Award in agriculture, carrying a cash prize of 25,000, along with a plaque and citation, will be awarded to self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab. The Chief Minister Award in horticulture, carrying a cash prize of 25,000, along with a plaque and citation, will be bestowed upon the self-cultivating farmer of horticultural crops, he informed.

Three CRI pumps award, each carrying a cash prize of 10,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be presented to the self-cultivating farmers for adopting improved water management technologies, farm mechanisation and organic farming, respectively, he added.

Besides, Sardarni Parkash Kaur Sra memorial award, carrying a cash prize of 5,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be awarded to the self-cultivating progressive farmer/farm woman in agriculture/horticulture/floriculture and allied agriculture enterprises, he said.

One award will be awarded at Regional Research Station, Bathinda. The award, namely Jathedar Guraditta Singh Mahal award, carrying a cash prize of 10,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be given to the self-cultivating innovative farmer or farm woman in the field of horticulture (minimum 70 percent area should be under horti-crops), he said.

Additional director of extension education Dr GPS Sodhi said the application forms for the awards could be obtained from associate/deputy directors (Training) of krishi vigyan kendras, directors of regional stations, district extension specialists (senior most), farm advisory service centres, chief agriculture officers, deputy directors of horticulture in different districts of the state and directorate of extension education, PAU.

The last date for the receipt of applications in the office of PAU director of extension education is December 31, he informed. For each award, a separate application will be accepted, he added. Dr Sodhi urged the farmers to apply for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2025” in time.

