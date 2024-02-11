Ludhiana: PAU scientist awarded for research on hybrid onion

In a display of scientific skills, Hira Singh, assistant professor at department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has garnered acclaim by winning two awards, comprising the “best PhD thesis award 2022” and the “best oral presentation award.” Dr Hira Singh being conferred an award during the 3rd Indian horticulture summit-cum-international conference-2024 at Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute in Jaipur. (HT PHOTO)

He clinched these awards at the “3rd Indian horticulture summit-cum-international conference-2024”, organised by the SKN Agriculture University, Jobner at the Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute, Jaipur, from February 1 to 3. The conference was based on the theme “Technological intervention for boosting horticultural production”.

Dr Hira has been conferred with the “best PhD thesis award” in recognition of his exceptional achievements and significant work done during doctoral research on vegetable science. Hira, an alumnus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Campus, New Delhi, completed his PhD on onion genetics and molecular breeding as an in-service candidate.

Besides, he clinched the “best oral presentation award” for presenting his research on the topic “Molecular breeding for development of hybrid onion”, which explored biotechnological techniques for developing hybrid onions. He also acted as a scientific rapporteur during technical sessions.

“It was an overwhelming response and phenomenal experience to share a common platform with horticulture scientists who were eager for collaborative work with PAU,” said Dr Hira.

PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal expressed his immense pride in Hira’s academic and scientific accomplishments and said this well-deserved recognition is an outcome of the diligent work put in by the awarding researcher.

AS Dhatt, director of research; MIS Gill, dean, postgraduate studies and dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry; and TS Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, PAU, congratulated Hira for his achievements.

The recognition has not only elevated Dr Hira’s profile but has equally brought immense pride to the entire PAU community, said TS Riar, additional director communication.