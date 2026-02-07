Ludhiana: PAU sets up ‘akhara’ to revive traditional wrestling on campus

In a hope to revive the decade old practice of traditional wrestling (kushti) on campus, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has recently opened “Dr Gulzar Pehlwan Uchhi Rurki Wala Kushti Akhara” in a hall at the hockey stadium. The akhara has been set up with donations received from a Canada-based varsity alumna Gulzar Singh Pehlwan. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Highlighting how kushti was played on campus 30 years ago, Nirmal Jaura, director student’s welfare (DSW), said, “Around 30 years back, the varsity had its own wrestling team. But over time the trend just faded away. With the advent of the internet and smartphones, the youth has distanced from these traditional sports that demand strong physical endeavour.”

The university is also planning to hire a wrestling coach who can build a wrestling team on campus. “We have asked the vice chancellor for permission to hire a wrestling coach for a wrestling team of our own and revive this traditional sport of Punjab on campus.”

The akhara has been set up with donations received from a Canada-based varsity alumna Gulzar Singh Pehlwan. According to DSW Jaura, the university has received ₹15 lakh in donations and the same has been deposited in a bank. He said that the interest accumulated from this donation would be used to give cash prizes to players. He added that ₹5 lakh have been used for wrestling mat and other equipment required to set up the akhara.

“We want to keep students away from their screens. They should get involved in traditional sports that can make them fit and strong, and will help them stay connected with the traditional ethos,” Jaura said. The DSW office has also circulated posters asking students to join wrestling.

21-day training on conservation agriculture begins

The 21-day 36th national ICAR-sponsored Centre for Advanced Faculty Training (CAFT) programme on “Conservation agriculture for regenerating soil health and climate change mitigation” began at the department of soil science, PAU on Thursday. The inaugural function was graced by the V-C Satbir Singh Gosal, as the chief guest, while AS Dhatt, director of research, PAU, attended as the guest of honour. AS Dhatt addressed the participants and underscored the critical role of conservation agriculture in sustaining natural resources and mitigating climate change impacts.