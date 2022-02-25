Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU student conferred Dr GS Randhawa Award
Ludhiana | PAU student conferred Dr GS Randhawa Award

Ramandeep, PhD research scholar of PAU, Ludhiana,was conferred Dr GS Randhawa Award, along with a certificate and cash prize for the best thesis entitled “Development of tomato-and-bell pepper-based functional bread”
The PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated the student, Dr GS Randhawa Awardee, and her guide Kamaljit Kaur, assistant professor (food technology) for the achievement (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ramandeep Kaur, a PhD research scholar, department of food science and technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded ‘Dr GS Randhawa Award’ for her doctoral thesis in horticulture.

Ramandeep was awarded a certificate and cash prize for the best thesis entitled “Development of tomato-and-bell pepper-based functional bread” during the Foundation Day of the Society for Promotion of Horticulture, held at ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru, on February 24.

The PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari, financial commissioner, agriculture and farmer’s welfare; dean, postgraduate studies Sandeep Bains ; director of research AS Dhatt; additional director communication TS Riar, and Poonam A Sachdev, principal food technologist (vegetable)-cum-head, department of food science and technology congratulated the student and her guide Kamaljit Kaur, assistant professor (food technology) for the achievement and wished them success in their future endeavors.

