Ludhiana | PAU students apprised of hydroponic agri-business model
The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day educational and recreational trip for students of MBA, MBA (agri-business) and PhD on Saturday.
The tour was sponsored by the Society for Advancement of Academic, Sports and Cultural activities (SASCA) of the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and Management Science Education (MSA), SBS, PAU.
Students visited the Mushkabad village, Samrala, where a progressive farmer, Sardar Davinder Singh, has been practising protected cultivation on six acres with specialisation in capsicum, cucumber, green chillies, brinjal, and tomato, and has over 800 members under his society named “Work on Mushkabad model for protected cultivation”.
Further, an exposure visit to Nurpur Bedi, Nangal village , was organised to apprise the youth of “Hydroponic agri-business model” , which is being taken care of by Pritpal Singh, a graduate from IMT Nagpur.
Pritpal Singh has developed a brand of his hydroponic produce as farm-cult. He elaborated on hydroponic cultivation, value chain, market orientation, and consumer orientation for various hydroponic crops such as lettuce, cauliflower and spinach, and also discussed his expansion plan of hydroponic cultivation in comparatively five times more area with Equilibrium Vapour Pressure (EVP) technology.
Further, the students were shown the agri-business model of orchard and provided first-hand experience of farm stay at Lalpura village. Under 13 acres of orchard model,10 fruits such as guava, banana, peach, plum, lemon, avocado, apple, etc. were being cultivated. The house of Lalpura, a state-of-the-art farm stay, was highly relished by students.
More news in brief
FICO President Kular conferred with ‘MSME Icon Award’
Ludhiana President of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) Gurmeet Singh Kular was conferred with ‘MSME Icon Award’ at the international conference of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). Honorary Consul General of Montenegro to India Janice Darbari conferred the award to Kular at the event, which was also attended by delegates from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius etc.
Minutes after reaching Ludhiana, UP resident robbed of ₹20K, phone
Ludhiana Minutes after a Uttar Pradesh resident reached Ludhiana for employment purpose, members of a three-wheeler gang robbed him of ₹20,000, mobile phone and other documents. The complainant, Ashish Kumar, 24, of Uttar Pradesh, said he reached Ludhiana on train, after which he hired an auto to reach Fatehgarh Gujran village. Apart from the driver, his two accomplices were plying as passengers. When they reached near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, the accused flashed a knife and robbed him, Kumar said, adding that the accused fled after dropping him near Fatehgarh Gujran village. Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
PAU student secures third position in oral presentation
Ludhiana Sahil, a student of MSc (microbiology), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has secured the third position in oral presentation for his paper— Pretreatment of paddy straw with bio-digested slurry-based microbial consortium for enhancing biogas production. He participated in the international conference on “Global initiatives in research, innovation and sustainable development of agriculture and allied science (GIRISDA-2022)” held at Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) from June 6 to 8. In his MSc programme, he is working on process development for enhancing bio-gas production from paddy straw using in-house microbial consortium under the guidance of Urmila Gupta Phutela, principal scientist (REE), department of renewable energy engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PAU. Microbiologist Phutela and Priya Katyal, department of microbiology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, PAU, are the co-authors of the research paper presented by Sahil.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics