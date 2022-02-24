Ludhiana | PAU students end protest, exams to be held online

The ten-day long protest against offline exams by the students of Punjab Agricultural University has finally born fruit. The protest was lifted on Wednesday after the authorities accepted students’ demand and assured to conduct exams online.

The move comes after the visit of DK Tiwari,vice-chancellor of PAU-cum-financial commissioner, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab, at the university on Wednesday.

As Tiwari visited the university to attend several events, the delegation of protesting students submitted a representation before the vice-chancellor.

The students said authorities have assured that the exams will be conducted online without involvement of a third party. The notice regarding the same is expected to be issued by February 24.

The students had earlier blamed the university authorities for not taking up the matter with the vice-chancellor and also claimed that authorities were not fixing the meeting of students with the V-C.

“If meeting with V-C would have been conducted earlier, these ten days could have not gone wasted,” said one of the protesting students.

For the past ten days, students were demanding the authorities to conduct online exams as conducted in previous semesters, after the authorities announced to conduct offline exams from February 17.

The students had also boycotted assembly polls to register their protest.