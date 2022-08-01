Ludhiana | PAU survey finds infestation of whitefly above ETL in Mansa

A survey conducted by the experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) reported infestation of whitefly above the economic threshold level (ETL) in three cotton fields of Punjab’s Mansa district.

A team of experts, comprising Ashok Kumar, director of extension education; GPS Sodhi, additional director of extension education; Paramjit Singh, director, regional research station, Bathinda; Gurdeep Singh, deputy director (Training), Bathinda and Ranveer Singh, assistant professor, plant pathology, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bathinda, surveyed the cotton fields in villages, namely, Khokar Khurd, Khokar Kalan, Ramditey Wala, Bhumey Khurd, Bhumey Kalan, Ramanandi, Lalianwali, Kot Dharmu, Sahinawali and other areas.

PAU experts recommended the spray of Sefina 50 DC (afidopyropen) @ 400 ml or Osheen 2SG (dinotefuran) @ 60 g or Lano 10 EC (pyriproxyfen) @ 500 ml per acre to control the whitefly attack.

The experts urged farmers not to use unrecommended spray. It was also observed that farmers didn’t follow the advice regarding the urea application. The experts called upon the cotton growers to immediately apply the recommended dose of urea @ 90 kg per acre.

Pink ballworm below ETL

During the survey, the attack of pink bollworm was also noticed but it was below ETL. Advising farmers to regularly monitor their fields for the incidence of pink bollworm, the experts suggested spraying 100 g of Procalim 5SG (emamectin benzoate) or 200 ml of Avaunt 15 SC (indoxacarb) or 40 ml of Flubendiamide 400 SC (fame) per acre. They advised farmers to maintain contact with the experts of KVKs and state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab.

What is ETL ?

An economic threshold is the insect’s population level or extent of crop damage at which the value of the crop destroyed exceeds the cost of controlling the pest.

What is whitefly attack?

A minute-winged bug covered with powdery white wax, which damages plants by feeding on the sap and coating them with honeydew.