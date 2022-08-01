Ludhiana | PAU survey finds infestation of whitefly above ETL in Mansa
A survey conducted by the experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) reported infestation of whitefly above the economic threshold level (ETL) in three cotton fields of Punjab’s Mansa district.
A team of experts, comprising Ashok Kumar, director of extension education; GPS Sodhi, additional director of extension education; Paramjit Singh, director, regional research station, Bathinda; Gurdeep Singh, deputy director (Training), Bathinda and Ranveer Singh, assistant professor, plant pathology, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bathinda, surveyed the cotton fields in villages, namely, Khokar Khurd, Khokar Kalan, Ramditey Wala, Bhumey Khurd, Bhumey Kalan, Ramanandi, Lalianwali, Kot Dharmu, Sahinawali and other areas.
PAU experts recommended the spray of Sefina 50 DC (afidopyropen) @ 400 ml or Osheen 2SG (dinotefuran) @ 60 g or Lano 10 EC (pyriproxyfen) @ 500 ml per acre to control the whitefly attack.
The experts urged farmers not to use unrecommended spray. It was also observed that farmers didn’t follow the advice regarding the urea application. The experts called upon the cotton growers to immediately apply the recommended dose of urea @ 90 kg per acre.
Pink ballworm below ETL
During the survey, the attack of pink bollworm was also noticed but it was below ETL. Advising farmers to regularly monitor their fields for the incidence of pink bollworm, the experts suggested spraying 100 g of Procalim 5SG (emamectin benzoate) or 200 ml of Avaunt 15 SC (indoxacarb) or 40 ml of Flubendiamide 400 SC (fame) per acre. They advised farmers to maintain contact with the experts of KVKs and state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab.
What is ETL ?
An economic threshold is the insect’s population level or extent of crop damage at which the value of the crop destroyed exceeds the cost of controlling the pest.
What is whitefly attack?
A minute-winged bug covered with powdery white wax, which damages plants by feeding on the sap and coating them with honeydew.
-
Ludhiana | Health dept on toes to prevent HFMD
As the cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) flared up in Chandigarh, the health authorities of Ludhiana are on toes. Sensing that the monsoon related diseases could spread in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has advised the staff to be watchful and tackle such diseases, especially HFMD, among children. Sharing information about hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) disease, Dr Puneet A Pooni, professor and head, department of paediatrics, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital highlighted that the disease is contagious and fast-spreading in humid climates.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLA flags off static compactor, 20 e-rickshaws to carry waste
The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina on Monday inaugurated a static compactor in ward no 22 on 100 Foota Road in Sherpur area here. As many as 20 e-rickshaws were also flagged off to lift garbage from the areas falling under Ludhiana South. Joint commissioner Zone-B Sonam Chaudhary and, joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal nodal officer Ashwani Sahota were present on the occasion.
-
UP government reshuffles divisions allotted to GoMs
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has changed the divisions allotted to 18 Group of Ministers (GoM) for the purpose of touring various divisions and overseeing implementation of various government schemes there. The changes have been done following directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. State finance minister Suresh Khanna has been made in-charge of Gorakhpur division. Gorakhpur is the home district of the chief minister.
-
Ludhiana | Missing 9-year-old girl rescued
Police on Monday rescued a 9-year-old girl, hours after she went missing from her school in Sherganj. The girl's father, Parminder Singh of Harbanspura, had approached Division Number 3 police stating that his daughter has gone missing from Government Primary School in Sherganj. Station house officer at Division Number 3 police station, Inspector Sukhdev Singh said they immediately formed a team and found the child near Dholewal within three hours.
-
Ludhiana | Court sends accused LIT officials to judicial remand
The district court on Monday turned down the appeal of the vigilance bureau for extending the remand of employees of Ludhiana Improvement Trust booked in an alleged corruption case involving illegal sale of plots. The vigilance bureau sought the remand of the accused, including Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant to chairperson of sales clerk Parveen Kumar in two different cases, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, Ludhiana Improvement Trust Raman Balasubramanium.
