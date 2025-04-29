Ludhiana: PAU to receive 40-crore grant by Punjab government to research facilities

In a push to strengthen agricultural research and education, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will receive a capital grant of ₹40 crore from the state government in the financial year 2025-26. This move comes after the government had provided ₹20 crore to PAU in 2024-25 to improve research facilities and academic infrastructure. During his visit, the finance minister reviewed the several ongoing renovation and infrastructure projects at PAU that are being funded by the ₹ 20 crore grant provided earlier. (HT Photo)

Cheema made this announcement while inaugurating the new Agro Processing Complex at PAU. This facility, built with machines worth ₹46 lakh, is aimed at helping rural youth become entrepreneurs by promoting value-added farming at the village and cluster levels. He also laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Plant Acclimatisation Facility and Gene Bank, two projects worth ₹2 crore. These facilities will provide planting materials to farmers through commercial tissue culture, boosting the state’s farming ecosystem.

These include the installation of a new air-conditioning system at the Dr MS Randhawa Library with an investment of ₹4 crore, along with renovations at the reading and book display areas. Additionally, a new floor is being built at the boys' hostel at a cost of ₹2.56 crore, while sports facilities are being upgraded with advanced gym equipment and renovations worth ₹1.43 crore. Cheema also inspected the university's hostels, sports museum, swimming pool, guest houses, and residential areas.

Highlighting future plans, Cheema shared that the university is working towards making Punjab a leader in digital and smart agriculture by using high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in farming.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal mentioned that the special grants are helping the university in enhancing its research, academics, and physical infrastructure, ultimately benefiting farmers, students, and entrepreneurs.