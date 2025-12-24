Ludhiana: PAU yet to get SDM nod to fell 94 trees for road widening

Nearly a month after Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sought permission to fell 94 trees for widening a road inside its campus, the proposal remains pending with the sub divisional magistrate (Ludhiana West). The estate officer of the PAU has requested the SDM to grant permission at the earliest. (HT File)

The university had written to SDM West Poonampreet Kaur on November 28, seeking approval to cut the trees for a proposed widening of the road in front of the MS Randhawa Library. In its letter, PAU stated that there was an urgent need to uproot and dispose of 94 trees as part of planned developmental works. It added that a committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor had deliberated on the issue and recommended cutting trees at three different locations within the campus.

The estate officer of the varsity has requested the SDM to grant permission at the earliest, as per policy provisions, so that the development work could begin without delay.

SDM Kaur said the matter was still under consideration. “We have constituted a committee comprising officers from the forest and revenue departments. A decision to approve or reject the request will be taken only after detailed discussion and examination,” she said.

Meanwhile, the proposal has drawn opposition from students, who have questioned the need for road widening and alleged that there could be other motives behind the move. Tensions escalated after university authorities marked the areas proposed to be included in the widened road.

Student leader Angrej Singh Mann of the Punjab Agricultural Students’ Union said the campus did not face any traffic congestion that would justify cutting trees. “There is no traffic problem on the campus. The roads are usually clear,” he said.

Mann claimed that congestion occurs only when commercial or public events are organised by the administration. He alleged that the move pointed towards increasing commercialisation of the campus. “The university is an educational institution. It should not be redesigned to accommodate activities outside its mandate. Education must remain the priority, not events,” he said.

Students staged a protest demonstration in front of the library on Monday and have also been raising objections on social media platforms.