Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PCA to hold U-14, U-16 trials for LDCA, RCC Academy
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PCA to hold U-14, U-16 trials for LDCA, RCC Academy

PCA will hold trials for LDCA, RCC academy on February 11 and February 12, respectively, at GRD Cricket Ground, Humbran Road in Ludhiana
The registration forms of trials by PCA will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The registration forms of trials by PCA will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will hold trials to select U-14 and U-16 boys’ teams for Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and RCC Academy on February 11 and February 12, respectively, at GRD Cricket Ground, Humbran Road.

The trials will start at 10am, which according to Satish Mangal, president of LDCA will be held free of cost. The aspirants will have to submit digital date of birth certificate, aadhar card, passport (if available), and school bonafide certificate that will be attached with RCC registration forms.

These forms will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out