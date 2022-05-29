Ludhiana | Petrol pump owners seek hike in commission, won’t purchase oil from companies on May 31
Lambasting the oil companies for not increasing the dealers’ margins (commission of petrol pump owners) for the last five years, the petrol pump owners across the state, on Sunday, announced a symbolic agitation wherein they will not purchase fuel from the companies on May 31.
Citing increasing expenditure and losses, the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Punjab, further warned that they might also observe weekly offs if the companies fail to increase the margins.
The dealers said the pump owners have been facing losses especially after the pandemic broke out. Further, the rising prices of fuel have also taken a toll on the business, and the sales have reduced, ultimately reducing the commission of the dealers. On an average, the commission for dealers is ₹3.40 per litre of petrol and ₹2.20 per litre of diesel, which has not been revised since 2017.
Chairperson of Ludhiana Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Ashok Sachdeva said a letter addressed by the state-level association to the oil companies apprised them of the symbolic agitation. The input cost has increased in terms of rising fuel prices, salaries of staff etc, but the oil companies are not increasing the commission, he added.
“We have taken up the issue several times, but to no avail. If the companies still fail to increase the margins, the dealers will be forced to observe a weekly off every week, which will also result in losses to the companies,” Sachdeva said.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
