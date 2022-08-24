Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’
African swine fever is a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and by raw meat and offal of the infected pig being served to the other pits. GADVASU, Ludhiana, on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs
As several African Swine Fever (ASF) cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs.
Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.
The disease which spreads rapidly among pigs has a 100 % mortality rate. “As it is a notifiable disease and spreads fast, the ones infected have to be culled,” Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, said.
He said it was a very tough time for pig farmers because ASF was previously reported only in the North-East states, which is a major market for pigs, but the disease has now been notified in Punjab itself.
Punjab animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, had on Saturday, said the state government would provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever and also declared the state as a controlled area.
ASF is a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and by raw meat and offal of the infected pig being served to the other pits.
Dr Charnjeet Singh Sarangal from regional disease diagnostic laboratory (RDDL), said the animal husbandry department of Punjab was doing its best to curtail the disease in the state. If a pig farmer had any doubt, they must contact the department for early detection and containment of the disease, he said.
Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, a pig farmer and member of the National Advisory Committee (piggery), and Kunal Sharma, a pig farmer from Nakodar, emphasised on controlling the influx of wild pigs from other states, which could impose a serious risk to the Punjab pig industry.
PK Uppal, former advisor, animal husbandry department, stressed upon developing standard operating procedures for containing ASF as Punjab has the best pig germplasm.
-
SC prohibits Mumbai Metro from cutting any more trees in Aarey
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited of strict action if any tree in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area has been cut in violation of the company's affidavit filed on August 5 in connection with the construction of a shed on 33 hectares of land inside Aarey. “In that case, you (MMRC) will not go ahead with any development work,” the bench said.
-
63K seats vacant after three regular rounds of FYJC admissions in Pune
A total 63,977 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region after completion of three regular rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. In the third regular round, a total 55,040 seats were available for which 38,615 students were eligible out of which 12,253 students were allotted a college. Of the 12,253 students allotted a college, only 4,704 students took admission in the third regular round.
-
Pune hotelier assaulted over vargani refusal;establishments say mandals pressurise for high donation
The Pimpri police have booked four persons of a Dahi Handi mandal for allegedly assaulting a hotelier who refused to pay higher donation (vargani) for the event on August 21. Owner of Hotel Punjabi Tadka in Sant Tukaram Nagar Pimpri, Pawan Shivraj Nudnure filed a complaint with the Pimpri police station against the accused on Tuesday. Following which police lodged an FIR.
-
Thane Nagar police register extortion case against 3 for demanding ₹50L from TMC contractor
Following a court order, the Thane Nagar police registered an extortion case against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna for demanding ₹50 lakh from a complainant who is a Thane Municipal Corporation contractor. The accused had filed a case in 2021 against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh and 27 others including several police officials for extorting ₹5Cr from them. He did not mention the complainant, Vikas Dabhade, 40, as extorting money.
-
On notice, Bihar Speaker opens special session, then quits
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, despite a notice of no-confidence served against him by some legislators two weeks ago, presided over the House on Wednesday when it met for the special session called by the new government to seek trust vote, and then adjourned the House till 2 pm after resigning from his post, averting a possible ugly scene. “The Deputy Speaker is present in the House and he will preside,” Yadav said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics