Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city

A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road.

A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.

Terming the plantation drive a significant step taken by Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL), Balbir Singh Seechewal, said, “Saving the environment is the need of the hour. We need to plant more trees. We have played havoc with the environment and now it’s our duty to increase the green cover. Each one of us should plant five to six saplings in our area.”

Justice Jasbir Singh said, “It’s also the duty of public to follow waste segregation guidelines for safeguarding the environment. All the onus cannot be pinned on the government. The media should also make people aware of their duties towards the environment.”

