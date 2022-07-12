Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city
A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road.
A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.
Terming the plantation drive a significant step taken by Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL), Balbir Singh Seechewal, said, “Saving the environment is the need of the hour. We need to plant more trees. We have played havoc with the environment and now it’s our duty to increase the green cover. Each one of us should plant five to six saplings in our area.”
Justice Jasbir Singh said, “It’s also the duty of public to follow waste segregation guidelines for safeguarding the environment. All the onus cannot be pinned on the government. The media should also make people aware of their duties towards the environment.”
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city
A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday. Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday. The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.
‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars from 3 billion USD, said chairman of the council for leather exports, Sanjay Leela. The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
