Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: ‘Plastic manufacturers must register with CPCB to avoid penalty’

Ludhiana: ‘Plastic manufacturers must register with CPCB to avoid penalty’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2023 06:06 AM IST

All producers, importers, brand owners, and plastic waste processors must register on a centralised portal developed by the central pollution control board

An awareness seminar on extended producer responsibility (EPR) was organised by the Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association on Tuesday.

Members of Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association during the seminar in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The event, in collaboration with the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO), took place at the District Industries Centre in Ludhiana. Rajeev Goyal, superintending engineer from Punjab pollution control board (PPBC) Patiala, was the chief guest.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Goyal emphasised that all producers, importers, brand owners, and plastic waste processors must register on a centralised portal developed by the central pollution control board. Compliance with this registration is essential, and without it, consent to operate will not be granted to any plastic producer, importer, brand owner, or waste processor.

Goyal stressed the necessity of immediate registration to avoid heavy penalties for those falling under the mentioned categories.

Goyal highlighted that the government of India has implemented the concept of extended producer responsibility.

Guidelines for EPR in plastic packaging were notified by the central ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, on February 16, 2022, under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
seminar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP