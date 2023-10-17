Ludhiana: ‘Plastic manufacturers must register with CPCB to avoid penalty’

An awareness seminar on extended producer responsibility (EPR) was organised by the Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association on Tuesday.

Members of Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association during the seminar in Ludhiana.

The event, in collaboration with the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO), took place at the District Industries Centre in Ludhiana. Rajeev Goyal, superintending engineer from Punjab pollution control board (PPBC) Patiala, was the chief guest.

Goyal emphasised that all producers, importers, brand owners, and plastic waste processors must register on a centralised portal developed by the central pollution control board. Compliance with this registration is essential, and without it, consent to operate will not be granted to any plastic producer, importer, brand owner, or waste processor.

Goyal stressed the necessity of immediate registration to avoid heavy penalties for those falling under the mentioned categories.

Goyal highlighted that the government of India has implemented the concept of extended producer responsibility.

Guidelines for EPR in plastic packaging were notified by the central ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, on February 16, 2022, under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

