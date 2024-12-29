Ludhiana: Players showcase talent in athletics championship

The 96th Open District Athletics Championship kicked off at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday with youngsters showcasing their talent in the event, organised by the District Athletics Association. In the under-12 category, Dimpy from Ludhiana emerged victorious in the 50m sprint, leaving Samridhi, Pritika and Anshik Rai in her wake. The women’s 100m event was won by Jatinder Kaur from Raikot, with Komal and Poonam Rani from Ludhiana taking the second and third spots, respectively. Athletes in action at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

In long jump events, Heena triumphed in the under-12 category, followed by Navneet Kaur and Gurleen Kaur. In the under-16 long jump, Amanat Sidhu, Pahal and Mandeep Kaur bagged the top three ranks. Simranjot Kaur from Raikot excelled in the under-20 long jump, with Aanchal Kumari and Kuljeet Kaur ranking second and third, respectively.

In 100m events, Jaspreet Kaur clinched victory in the under-23 category, followed by Riya and Jasmine Kaur. In the under-16 1000m event, Priya Kumari outran Kiran, Chandni Kumari and Pinki. The under-14 60m event was dominated by Khushi Tyagi. Anushka Sharma and Jasleen Kaur stood second and third, respectively.

In the under-18 1500m race, Rama, Prachi Tiwari and Khushi Yadav bagged the top three ranks. The under-16 300m event was won by Akalroop Kaur, with Archana finishing second.

In the under-14 javelin throw, Simranjot Kaur from Raikot stood first, Sukhmani Kaur from Ludhiana second and Tuba Khan from Raikot third. The under-16 javelin throw was dominated by Raikot participants, with Khushpreet Kaur taking first, Tanreet Kaur second and Lakshpreet Kaur from Ludhiana finishing third.

Dimpy from Ludhiana also excelled in the under-12 shot put, winning the event ahead of Pritika Verma from Khanna. In the under-20 shot put, Harmandeep Kaur from Raikot secured first place, followed by Divnoor Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur from Ludhiana. The under-20 discus throw saw Divnoor Kaur and Lakhwinder Kaur from Raikot take the top two positions.

The under-14 long jump was won by Adib Kaur from Rara Sahib, with Anushka Sharma and Jasleen Kaur from Ludhiana following closely. Navdeep Kaur took the lead in the under-16 80m hurdles, with Deepika and Roshni finishing second and third.

The championship continues on Sunday, with male athletes ready to showcase their talent. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Sunita Rani was the chief guest.