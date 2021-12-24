Ludhiana police book five for snatching tempo traveller

A resident of Haibowal Khurd and his aides have been booked for allegedly snatching a tempo traveller.

The accused have been identified as Manjinder Singh of Haibowal Khurd, Gurwinder Singh and their three accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ram Lal of Bhora Colony, Salem Tabri. Lal stated that he bought the tempo traveller from Manjinder Singh in October 2018. He added that on August 28, Gurwinder had hired the vehicle for travelling and the accused had robbed the vehicle after thrashing the driver. Later, the vehicle was found in the premises of Manjinder Singh. He had filed a complaint on August 30.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.