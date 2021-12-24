Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police book five for snatching tempo traveller
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police book five for snatching tempo traveller

A resident of Haibowal Khurd in Ludhiana and his aides have been booked for allegedly snatching a tempo traveller
Ludhiana police have booked five men for snatching a vehicle. (Getty Images)
Ludhiana police have booked five men for snatching a vehicle. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Haibowal Khurd and his aides have been booked for allegedly snatching a tempo traveller.

The accused have been identified as Manjinder Singh of Haibowal Khurd, Gurwinder Singh and their three accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ram Lal of Bhora Colony, Salem Tabri. Lal stated that he bought the tempo traveller from Manjinder Singh in October 2018. He added that on August 28, Gurwinder had hired the vehicle for travelling and the accused had robbed the vehicle after thrashing the driver. Later, the vehicle was found in the premises of Manjinder Singh. He had filed a complaint on August 30.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out