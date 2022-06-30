Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . They were nabbed after raids were conducted in Mohali and Haryana.
The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu alias Sukha of Kurukshetra (he changed his identity to Narinder Singh), his wife Karamjit Kaur (changed her identity to Supreet Jasvir Singh) and Preetam Alahvat alias Preetam and Baljit Singh, both belong to Kaithal district (who were living at a rented accommodation in Sohana village of Mohali).
Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at Focal Point police station, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
According to the complainant, her daughter Supreet Jasbir Singh owns around 12 acre of land, worth ₹80 crore, at Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana. She had come to know that some accused are trying to sell the land by forging documents. Moreover, one of the accused, later identified as Karamjit Kaur, posed as Supreet to sell the land fraudulently.
The sub-inspector said that the police carried out an investigation and then conducted raids on the basis of tip off and nabbed the accused. Police have recovered a Hyundai Verna car and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
They are already facing trial in nine cases of fraud and cheating lodged against them at various police stations of Haryana.
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
Punjab and Haryana high court: Former forest minister Gilzian seeks quashing of FIR
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Road rage: 2 held for thrashing scrap dealer, vandalising car in Ludhiana
Two men have been arrested for thrashing a scrap dealer and vandalising Ajaypal's car on the National Highway near Dhandhari Bridge, late on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Paramvir alias Pamma of Dehlon and Ranjodh Jodha of Sahnewal, who work at a cement manufacturing firm. Ajaypal said that when he came back, he found that his wallet was missing but it was later found inside the car.
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai: One more prosecution witness turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on Wednesday, taking the tally of hostile prosecution witnesses to 21. The prosecution has so far examined 252 witnesses in the case. On Wednesday, while testifying before the court, he claimed that Lt Col Prasad Purohit visited him only once. The witness was also shown a pistol which was allegedly sold by Purohit to an accused discharged from the case.
