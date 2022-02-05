Ludhiana police bust snatchers’ gang with arrest of 3 auto drivers

The CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three men on Thursday and recovered 23 mobile phones, an autorickshaw and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Binderjit Singh, 26, and Tuntun Rajbar, 20, of Daba and Amandeep Singh, 28, of Daba Road. All three accused work as auto drivers, police said.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said that the police arrested the trio from Shimlapuri Chowk following a tip-off. They were crossing the area in an auto, when police stopped them for checking and recovered 23 mobile phones.

During questioning, they revealed that they picked up passengers from the railway station and bus stands and snatched their cash, mobile phones and other valuables after taking them to isolated places. Sharma said they also used to snatch mobile phones from pedestrians at night. He added that the accused are drug addicts and used to commit crimes to meet fund their habit.

A case under Sections 379 (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.