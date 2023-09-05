City on the edge: Over half of calls at PCR related to brawls

The ever-busy police control room of Punjab’s largest and most populous city Ludhiana receives a whopping over 50% of calls related to brawls every month, statistics obtained from the police have revealed. The police control room receives as many as 70 calls daily and over 2,000 in a month pertaining to fights. (Ht file)

While calls relating to accidents remain a distant second, the police control room receives as many as 70 calls daily and over 2,000 in a month pertaining to fights. A total of 50% of these calls are related to disputes within the family, say police officials.

As per figures, the Ludhiana police control room received a total of 15,503 calls pertaining to brawls since January this year till end of July.

These calls comprise 53% of all calls related to brawls received at the police control room. As per the trend, this figure is rising every month and the calls are mostly made by the youth.

While as many as 2,069 such calls were received in the month of January this year, the figure was 1,732 in February followed by 2,015 in March. This figure rose to 2,180 April and 2,361 such calls were received in May. This figure further surged to 2,456 in June and then to 2,690 in July, the highest in any month this year.

On the contrary, calls relating to accidents are comparatively fewer with around 300 such calls on an average being received every month. The total number of calls relating to accidents at the control room from January till July is 2,187.

According to commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the PCR vehicles remain on their toes and most of these calls are related to trivial issues which are sorted on the spot by police.

“As many as 50% of all calls related to brawls received at the control room are from within warring families. At times, these are from married couples who may be involved in a dispute. Majority of such calls are received from areas where the population of migrants is high,” he said.

According to sub inspector Jaswinder Singh, incharge, Safe City project, the calls related to brawls also comprise of disputes over parking.

“The number of vehicles, especially the high-end cars in city, is rising exponentially but there is no place to park. Often, shopkeepers call the PCR informing a wrong parking which is also a cause of major disputes and brawls between people. Majority of the calls received regarding disputes within families are related to issues over property and trespassing also,” he said.

The police added that the majority of calls at PCR relating to brawls are received from areas with heavy migrant population such as Basti Jodhewal, Shimlapuri, Daba, Tibba Road as well as from heavily populated quarters in Focal Point areas.